LG quietly unveils a fast 27-inch FreeSync Premium gaming monitor

At first glance, LG's new 27-inch UltraGear 27GN800-B gaming monitor appears virtually identical to another one with a similar model number (27GN850-B). Both are equipped with a fast screen and offer similar specifications across the board, but the new 27GN800-B is actually a little different (and hopefully ends up a little bit cheaper to boot).

The 27GN800-B is another LG monitor to feature a Nano IPS panel, just like the 27GN850-B that came before it. And like its predecessor, it offers a native 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution with a respectably fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray response time, making it a good option for gaming with a mid-range and/or high-end graphics card.

Both are also FreeSync Premium models that have passed Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible certification program, which means they can match the display's refresh rate to the GPU for smoother gaming whether you're using a Radeon or GeForce GPU.

Here are the key specifications at a glance:

Size—27 inches

Display type—Nano IPS

Resolution—2560x1440 (QHD)

Refresh rate—144Hz

Response time—1ms GtG

Brightness—350 nits

Contrast ratio—1,000:1

Color gamut—99 percent sRGB

Adaptive sync—FreeSync Premium, G-Sync Compatible

HDR—HDR10

Most of the specifications are the same as 27GN850-B, except for that monitor, LG lists a DCI-P3 color gamut (98 percent) rating rather than sRGB. Power consumption on the newer 27GN800-B is a lower lower as well (45-48W versus 51-55W), but otherwise, both serve up a pair of HDMI inputs, a single DisplayPort connector, and a headphone-out jack, and they each lack built-in speakers.

What this really boils down to (as far as I can tell) is a skimpier stand. The stand on the 27GN800-B does not allow for any height or pivot adjustments, only tilt, whereas the 27GN850-B offers all three. So depending on where pricing lands, it could come down to ergonomics versus economics when debating the two.

LG has not announced a price yet, nor has it even formally introduced the 27GN800-B, there is just a product landing page. As a point of reference, however, the 27GN850-B goes for $450 on Best Buy. I would expect (hope, really) the 27GN800-B would come in $50+ below.