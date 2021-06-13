Let's once again ride a wave of rats in A Plague Tale: Requiem

The rat pack is back! Developer Asobo Studio Announced during the Xbox/Bethesda Showcase, A Plague Tale: Requiem with a stunning new in-engine trailer feature murder, lovely beaches and, of course, rats.



A Plague Tale: Requiem brings the return of Amicia and her brother Hugo a little older and wiser as they sneak their way through an oppressively grim world much like in the first game. Very little was shown in terms of gameplay but seeing a sea of rats run through the streets is the stuff of nightmares.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be coming to PC in 2022 and it will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

• What's up next? Here's the full E3 2021 schedule

• Check out our list of every game at E3 so far

To catch the rest of E3, check out our full E3 2021 schedule.