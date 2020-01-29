Lefties rejoice: This ambidextrous Razer gaming mouse is on sale for just $35

We left-handers usually don't much choice when it comes to finding a reasonably-priced gaming mouse, so sales are always noteworthy. Right now, you have until the end of the day to save on the popular ambidextrous Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition, which is available on Amazon for only $35. We saw the Lancehead TE go for the same price during a flash sale last month, but it sold out fairly quickly. Normally it goes for $67 or more, sometimes as much as $80.

The mouse uses a 5G optical sensor, and features customizable RGB color profiles via the Razer Synapse software. Its most significant selling point, though, is its ambidextrous design, which makes all the buttons easily reachable on each side to accommodate either your left and right hand. $35 is a great price point for a durable competitive gaming mouse, especially if you play a lot of first-person shooters or MOBAs.

It's a good pick for left-handed gamers who are tired of mice designed for righties, but be sure to check our list of the best gaming mice if you want to shop around. We also recommend the Steelseries Sensei 310 ambidextrous mouse, which is $37.40 on Amazon right now.