Learn the basics of Endless Space 2 in just four minutes

With Endless Space 2, Phil reckons Amplitude Studios is creating a 4X with “personality, politics, and peril.” He went hands-on recently, you see, before speaking to the Parisian devs about the direction its latest turn-based sci-fi strategy game is headed, and what we can expect from its imminent Early Access launch. Wes also spent 40 turns getting to grips the Sophons—one of four species that the game promises in the coming weeks.

If you’d like a more in-depth look at how Endless Space 2 will breach those early accessible bounds, then look no further than the links above. If you’d like a shorter, condensed overview, then Amplitude’s The Vision trailer has you covered.

As it stands, only three of the four factions heading to Endless Space 2 in Early Access have been revealed—the aforementioned Sophons, the Cravers, and the Lumeris. The latter is a society that revolves around trade, economic deals and economic growth whose prologue trailer can be viewed here. The trailer above, on the other hand, notes the galaxy generation engine has been completely redesigned, which should allow players more diversity, more resources and more secrets.

“The Early Access version of Endless Space 2 will feature four of the eight factions planned for full release,” says publisher Sega in a statement. “Discover each faction’s story, from the AI gone berserk to the traditional family facing a dangerous young upstart. Feel like an emperor and see your population react to all your decisions, they will be the source but also the key to all your conflicts. Explore the Endless universe, discover its secrets, its new life forms and find your own path to galactic dominion.”

Endless Space 2 is due to land on Early Access this month.