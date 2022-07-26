Leaked shots show Amazon's colossal take on Fallout's power armour

Audio player loading…

The set for Amazon's upcoming Fallout TV series seems pretty leaky, because today we got our first close-up look at the Bezos Empire's take on Fallout's trademark power armour. Folks, it's huge.

Eagle-eyed observers on Reddit (opens in new tab) note that the design of the armour in the photo strongly resembles the T-60 power armour that you might remember from Fallout 4 and 76. That suggests that the aesthetic direction of the series is being set by Bethesda's east coast Fallouts, rather than the western-flavoured games of yore. Although I'll go to my grave declaring not only that New Vegas is the best Fallout, but one of the best games of all time, I have to admit that Fallout 4 was a strikingly pretty thing indeed. Amazon could do a lot worse than to take its visual cues from Bethesda on this one.

This isn't the first clandestine shot that's been smuggled off the Fallout set. Last week, we got a few snaps that seem to show the show's designs for vault interiors and vault suits. Before that, someone stumbled upon a scene (opens in new tab) that was almost certainly a set from the show while out and about in Staten Island. Again, to Amazon's credit they all looked very Fallout indeed, right down to the tailfins on the burnt-out, nuclear-powered cars.

The show is set to star Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell (opens in new tab), but there's no word yet on when it'll be released. Job listings suggest that shooting started sometime around the end of last month, with a realistic release window of 2024 (opens in new tab). Considering how polished the props and sets look in these photos, that seems like a fairly accurate guess.

I confess I'm still a bit sceptical about this one. I love Fallout 1 and New Vegas, but while the Bethesda games are good fun, I've never felt like the writers of them have managed to get enough of a grip on the setting to say anything really interesting with it. If the series ends up taking its plot cues from Fallout 4 and 76, I'm not sure they'll be able to get me on board. I probably will spend a lot of time watching YouTube clips of people stomping around in power armour, though.

Some behind the scenes pics I got sent👀#Fallout #fallouttvshow pic.twitter.com/jbpBNVoBBBJuly 22, 2022 See more

In other Fallout news, Todd Howard recently stunned the world by announcing that, yes, Fallout 5 will arrive one day (opens in new tab). It'll be after Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, though, so there's every possibility that by the time it comes out it'll just be a mirror of our own, real-life apocalyptic wasteland. In the meantime, why not check out what the PCG braintrust settled on as 'the best Fallout to play today (opens in new tab)'?