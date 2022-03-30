Amazon's Fallout series adds Arcane voice actress Ella Purnell

By published

Purnell, who voices Jinx in the League of Legends animated series, also stars in Yellowjackets and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Ella Purnell
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz (Getty))
Audio player loading…

Amazon's upcoming Fallout television series has its second cast member, according to a new Variety report, which says that English actress Ella Purnell has been cast in a leading role.

Specifics about Purnell's role were not revealed, but according to sources the character will be "upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit." Her casting follows that of character actor Walton Goggins, the first actor to be announced for the show, who will reportedly play either a ghoul, or a guy named Ghoul. (I suspect it's the former.)

I'm not familiar with Purnell's work, but a quick trip to IMDB reveals a range of roles in television and movies stretching back a decade, including—this is the one most immediately relevant to our interests—as the voice of Jinx in the League of Legends animated series Arcane. 

Purnell also stars in the acclaimed Showtime series Yellowjackets, which was recently renewed for a second season, and the animated Star Trek: Prodigy series on Nickelodeon, and had a leading role in Zack Snyder's 2021 zombie flick Army of the Dead.

Production on the Fallout television series is expected to begin sometime this year, but a release date hasn't been announced.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments