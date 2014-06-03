Leaked Battlefield Hardline footage has choppers and police bikes

Update: That didn't take long. The YouTube video has been taken down, but you may be able to find remnants of the footage on certain internet forums .

Visceral Games and Electronic Arts are not doing a very good job keeping Battlefield Hardline under wraps. Following the game's leak last week, which was followed an official announcement , which was then followed by an extensive (if old) internal demo of the game , new Battlefield Hardline footage has emerged showing how the forthcoming crime shooter will look in action. It looks like Battlefield, just with police bikes.

The video reveals that at least two multiplayer modes will be available in the form of Blood Money and Heist, while the action plays out on a map called High Tension, which appears to be based on downtown Los Angeles. While there's not much death to be seen (because there's no one to play against) the video provides the best glimpse we've had yet of what Battlefield Hardline will be.

Watch the video above. It's not likely to be around for long.