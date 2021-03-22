Leaks show that a 6GB Radeon RX 6700 non-XT variant is official

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros

Back in February we spotted a listing for the Radeon RX 6700 with half the VRAM of its XT counterpart. This came along with four separate 6GB variants, and 12GB versions, to boot. Despite the uncertain nature of EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listings, we now have photographic confirmation of the 6GB variant.

Press shots of the PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 Fighter cards have been leaked, (via. VideoCardz) meaning it wasn't just a speculative listing. A cut down version of the RT 6700 XT with just 6GB of GDDR6 memory will be coming out, alongside 12GB versions, likely all built around the same SKU. Due to these low-end variants coming with the same cooling solution as the XT model, we expect these are just dwarfed versions of the 7nm Navi 22 found in the RX 6700 XT.

In the face of current worldwide silicon shortages, downsizing the memory capacity of some models is a smart move. At the lower end of the lineup, much of the 12GB memory capacity would likely be wasted, particularly at reduced resolutions in which AMD's Infinity Cache is rendered unnecessary. So the non-XT variant should undercut this memory surplus, and provide 1080p gamers with some more entry level specs to play with. That is, if sellers can manage to keep up with demand when they eventually hit the market.

There's been no word yet as to when these cards will be rolling out but, having only just been leaked, it's safe to say it'll be a while before they hit the shelves. I'd like to say these will be safe from cryptocurrency miners, but who knows.