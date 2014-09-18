League of Legends Worlds 2014 trailer is a dramatic way to launch a tournament

You know about e-sports tournaments. Maybe you've even watched an e-sports tournament. But have you seen an e-sports tournament depicted through an earnest, slightly silly, but, if I'm honest, pretty great anime-styled trailer? If not, get ready to, because Riot has released this audacious opener for the 2014 League of Legends World Championship.

Day one of the tournament is happening right now. You can watch it live through Riot's Worlds 2014 tournament page . Not sure who to support? Our LoL expert James Chen produced this handy guide to the teams taking part in today's Taiwan group stage.