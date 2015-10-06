LoL teams asked to remove G2A logo at 2015 World Championship

Among the many offerings on tap at game key reseller G2A are leveled League of Legends accounts and Elo boosting, both of which contravene Riot Games' terms of service and the LoL Championship Series rules. Because of that, according to The Daily Dot, Riot has asked all professional LoL teams that are sponsored by the company to remove the G2A logo from their merchandise at the 2015 World Championships.

This is a big deal, impacting not only G2A but also some high-profile teams, including Cloud9, Counter Logic Gaming, H2K, and paiN Gaming, all of which have agreed to remove the logo at the event. Riot made the move as it considers an outright ban on G2A sponsorships, the report says, while G2A has said if it can't resolve the situation, it will eliminate them "across the board." That would make it the second key reseller to drop pro gaming sponsorships: Kinguin made a similar move earlier this year, although that was apparently the result of a corporate restructuring rather than a conflict with a third-party.

The 2015 League of Legends World Championship group stage kicked off last week. Catch up with everything that's happened (and an awful lot has) right here, and follow our ongoing coverage of the month-long event at PC Gamer Pro.