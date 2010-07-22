Lead and Gold free weekend

Starting later today, Lead and Gold are having a big old free weekend, according to their official forums. They're calling for all server owners to up their server counts, batten down the hatches, and prepare for a gold rush. Evan gave it 83% when he reviewed it, and it's one of those solid multiplayer games that seem to suffer from a small community and few servers - although not fatally, in this case. Still, that's probably why they're doing a free weekend in the first place. You can pre-load the game by poking around the steam store page . I'll certainly be faffing around with barrels of gunpowder at the weekend. The game is currently on sale on Steam. Wait a minute... this isn't some sort of marketing ploy , is it? Because I hate those.