Lúcio meets the real-life Overwatch voice cast at Blizzard HQ, shenanigans ensue

Jonny Cruz, the voice actor behind Overwatch hero Lúcio, recently took a tour of Blizzard heaquarters. While he was there, he met some old friends, and posted a video of the encounters on Twitter. It is, in a word, perfect.

Lúcio runs into Overwatch Characters. @PlayOverwatch @matthewmercer @SilverTalkie @CaraTheobold @carolinaravassa pic.twitter.com/7rfchgJtrANovember 8, 2016

Let's run it down: Mei, Torbjorn, Sombra (boop), D.Va, Genji, Symmetra, McCree, Winston, Tracer (who sadly has little to say), Zenyatta, Roadhog, Soldier 76... and Reaper. Isn't it weird how voices never match faces?

Nicely done, Lúcio. Nicely done indeed.