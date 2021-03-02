Popular

Layoffs hit former Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 developer Hardsuit Labs

By

Following the studio's removal from the troubled sequel.

Vampire the Masquerade
(Image credit: Big Bad Wolf)

Multiple employees at Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 developer Hardsuit Labs have reported being laid off in the week following the studio's removal from the troubled project.

In last week's earnings report, Paradox announced that Bloodlines 2 had been delayed indefinitely, and that Hardsuit would be replaced as the game's lead developer. Members of the game's narrative team have since announced on Twitter that the four-person department has been laid off, with redundancies affecting employees across the company. 

See more

These layoffs follow a particularly rocky few years for the Bloodlines 2 developer. The game has suffered multiple delays, and last year, lead writer Brian Mitsoda was suddenly fired from the studio alongside creative director Ka’ai Cluney. Senior narrative designed Cara Ellison departed shortly thereafter.

Paradox has yet to reveal which studio will be taking over development. But with the game now delayed indefinitely, the Epic Games Store has stopped taking pre-orders for Bloodlines 2.

The total numbers of affected Hardsuit employees is currently unclear. PC Gamer has reached out to Paradox for comment.

Natalie Clayton

A one-time dog sledder, pancake flipper, alien wrangler and indie darling, Nat now scours the internet looking for the hottest PC gaming news. Destined to become Scotland's first Battlemech pilot.
See comments