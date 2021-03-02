Layoffs hit former Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 developer Hardsuit Labs

Multiple employees at Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 developer Hardsuit Labs have reported being laid off in the week following the studio's removal from the troubled project.

In last week's earnings report, Paradox announced that Bloodlines 2 had been delayed indefinitely, and that Hardsuit would be replaced as the game's lead developer. Members of the game's narrative team have since announced on Twitter that the four-person department has been laid off, with redundancies affecting employees across the company.

I'm heartbroken to announce that I've been laid off from my position as a narrative designer at Hardsuit Labs - alongside the rest of the narrative department (and many others). All four of us are seeking new opportunities.March 1, 2021 See more

These layoffs follow a particularly rocky few years for the Bloodlines 2 developer. The game has suffered multiple delays, and last year, lead writer Brian Mitsoda was suddenly fired from the studio alongside creative director Ka’ai Cluney. Senior narrative designed Cara Ellison departed shortly thereafter.

Paradox has yet to reveal which studio will be taking over development. But with the game now delayed indefinitely, the Epic Games Store has stopped taking pre-orders for Bloodlines 2.

The total numbers of affected Hardsuit employees is currently unclear. PC Gamer has reached out to Paradox for comment.