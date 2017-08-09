Tips for playing LawBreakers

As a step between the ability chess tactics of Overwatch and the speed of Quake, LawBreakers clearly strives for specialization in the increasingly crowded class-based FPS herd with a steeper learning curve and a greater emphasis on movement and aiming mastery. Our review is coming soon, so use this guide in the meantime as a primer for understanding each role and how they fit into LawBreakers' frenetic pace.

Tips

Keep moving. In LawBreakers' zero-g, omnidirectional arenas standing still is the worst thing you can do. Staying on the ground is probably the second worst. Mix up your angle, speed, and direction to present a harder target profile.

In LawBreakers' zero-g, omnidirectional arenas standing still is the worst thing you can do. Staying on the ground is probably the second worst. Mix up your angle, speed, and direction to present a harder target profile. Firing behind you in zero-g (Ctrl) increases speed depending on ammo type. Use your weapon for propulsion. The Titan’s rocket provides the biggest boost.

Use your weapon for propulsion. The Titan’s rocket provides the biggest boost. Ability combos can greatly boost damage. The first shot from the Gunslinger’s Alpha or Omega pistol is buffed after a Warp blink. The Enforcer’s Distortion field ups his fire rate and reload speed. Each role has its own particular combo.

The first shot from the Gunslinger’s Alpha or Omega pistol is buffed after a Warp blink. The Enforcer’s Distortion field ups his fire rate and reload speed. Each role has its own particular combo. Pay attention to your crosshair. It will reveal a lot of info beyond shrinking or expanding accuracy cones. A blinking red cross, for example, will mean your next melee attack will kill your target. A small pip indicates a hookable surface while playing as an Assassin.

Assassin

Difficulty: Hard

Health: 300

Speed: High

Best modes: Uplink, Overcharge, Blitzball

Stow the Assassin’s Arc Blades as much as you can for her Romerus shotgun. While less flashy, it provides the safety of range and a reliable punch that can down most opponents in a couple shots.

Assassins can use the Arc Blades’ grapple to swing out of map bounds and access the enemy base undetected.

Your double jump is useful for abruptly changing direction while airborne, an important tool for survivability.

The Arc Blades increase in damage for each hit of its three-hit combo. Try to land the final hit every time for a big damage burst.

Your Flux Blast can deflect and change the trajectory of projectiles such as rockets and grenades.

Battle Medic

Difficulty: Medium

Health: 350

Speed: Medium

Best modes: All

Though not as necessary as in other class-based shooters, the Battle Medic nevertheless affords sustain to her team with her healing drones.

Horizontal movement using the Battle Medic’s jetpack sips fuel at a far cheaper cost than simply boosting straight upwards.

Always send out your drones to attacking teammates even if they’re fully topped up. The drones’ overheal effect is instrumental for providing an easy upper hand going into a fight.

Your Defense Grid ultimate is fantastic for shutting out enemies from an objective or drawing them close to the delight of Titans and Juggernauts.

Enforcer

Difficulty: Easy

Health: 400

Speed: Medium

Best modes: All

With sturdy health and a straightforward kit, the Enforcer is a jack-of-all adaptable to most modes and team compositions.

Hitting enemies while your Distortion is active restores some of its fuel. Keep your crosshair steady to sustain Distortion’s beneficial effects and chain together kills.

Gunslinger

Difficulty: Medium/hard

Health: 325

Speed: Medium

Best modes: Turf War, Occupy

If your aim carries the blessing of the FPS gods, the Gunslinger is your angel. His extreme damage output is mitigated by a lack of close-range defenses.

Your pistols reload independently of each other. With good timing, you can send out a steady stream of shots and cut downtime to a scant few seconds. In zero-g, you can use Omega to fire behind yourself while firing Alpha forward. The Gunslinger is the only role with this capability.

You can tap-fire the Omega pistol for a quick shot or hold down the trigger for a heavier, charged shot.

Harrier

Difficulty: Medium

Health: 350

Speed: Medium

Best modes: Turf War, Occupy, Blitzball

The Harrier is a pivotal choice for setting up major team plays with his damage-boosting support abilities and steady beam damage.

The Harrier’s Raycaster boot jets will fire wherever your legs are physically pointing. Use them to fine-tune your aerial and zero-g movements.

Juggernaut

Difficulty: Easy

Health: 600

Speed: Low

Best modes: Turf War, Occupy, Uplink

Your typical tank, Juggernaut is great at rallying his team onto an objective, but be mindful of his Instigator shotgun’s modest range and slow single-shell reload.

The Juggernaut’s damage output works best in a steady rhythm capitalizing on his close-range power: shotgun blast, knife impale, and follow-up kick.

Your Charge affects aerial movements. Jumping and then Charging performs a ground slam and knocks away enemies, useful for clearing out capture zones.

Titan

Difficulty: Medium

Health: 500

Speed: Low

Best modes: Overcharge, Uplink, Occupy

The Titan excels at area damage with his rockets. Use rocket jumps to shore up his sluggish speed.

You can manually detonate a rocket with alt-fire. This comes in handy in zero-g where trying for direct impacts can be a difficult accomplishment. Trigger your rocket either above or behind your targets for maximum splash damage.

Stick your Neutron Mine on a friendly teammate, and it’ll detonate once they get close to an enemy.

Vanguard

Difficulty: Easy

Health: 325

Speed: High

Best modes: Blitzball, Overcharge, Uplink

A popular choice for CTF-style modes such as Blitzball or Overcharge, the Vanguard boasts an exceptional speed boost and a roomy chaingun magazine. A good choice for beginners.

Try chaining together a few quick jumps when landing after using your Afterburners. You’ll retain most of your momentum while your fuel recharges.

The Vanguard’s Hydra chaingun will continuously spin faster while firing, increasing accuracy and fire rate. Try tapping fire to pre-spool the Hydra before engaging.

Your Pulsar knockback can stop your forward momentum instantly, and it’s especially evident in zero-g pockets.

Wraith

Difficulty: Hard

Health: 325

Speed: High

Best modes: Uplink, Overcharge

The Wraith’s showy ninja-like skillset ensures his crowd-pleasing popularity, as he (along with the Assassin) best represents LawBreaker’s emphasis on smart movement.