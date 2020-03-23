Latest Nvidia GPU driver is optimized for Half-Life: Alyx and Resident Evil 3

The newest 'Game Ready' graphics driver (v445.75) from Nvidia adds day-one support for Half-Life: Alyx, a VR exclusive built from the ground up for VR headsets. It's also optimized for Resident Evil 3, due out in April, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint's new Ghost Experience.

A driver labeled as Game Ready basically means Nvidia's software engineers focused on specific games to eek out the most performance possible, while stomping out bugs along the way. The trade off, of course, is the unknown when it comes to installing graphics drivers right when they come out—some people prefer to wait a day or two (or longer) to see if any unforeseen issues rear their ugly heads.

Interestingly, I'm not seeing any fixed issues in the release notes (PDF) this time around, only a rundown of known issues (pages 8 and 9). Several of them are carryovers from the previous driver release and affect Doom Eternal in specific situations. For example, Nvidia highlights an issue in which the framerate drops in Doom Eternal when using Steam's in-game fps counter.

As Alan reported on earlier today, Nvidia rolled out its second generation Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, otherwise known as DLSS 2.0. It is supposed to be a much improved iteration. As part of that, this driver releases also brings Game Ready optimizations to Control and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries with DLSS 2.0 enabled.

You can download the latest driver through GeForce Experience or grab it manually from Nvidia's website. And if you're looking for installation tips, check out our guide on how to update drivers.