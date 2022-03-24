Latest Microsoft Flight Simulator world update fleshes out Spain, Portugal and more

Audio player loading…

Sure, you could play Microsoft Flight Simulator for its complex simulation features, but I prefer to just fly around the world looking at stuff. Asobo has been issuing new world updates at an astonishing pace, adding real world detail to places like France , Sweden , Australia , the United Kingdom and more.

The latest world update turns its attention to the Iberian Peninsula, which takes in Spain and Portugal, but also smaller territories like Gibraltar and Andorra. That means the cities of Lisbon and Madrid are more detailed than ever, with actual architecture, rather than Flight Simulator's computer-made predictions based on map data.

New points of interest range from the Aqueduct of Segovia in Segovia, which dates back to Roman times, through to the modern City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. Also included, at random, are the Braga Cathedral, the Alqueva Dam, and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. Whatever the case, flying around this particular pocket of the world should be a lot more engaging now.