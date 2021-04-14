Popular

France and Benelux look fancy in new Microsoft Flight Simulator world update

That's a lot of chateaus.

Earth has been upgraded once again in Microsoft Flight Simulator, with the most recent world update applying a layer of optional shine to France and the nations of the Benelux Union (Benelux being a portmanteau of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, a fact I learned today and pass on to you).

If you download the free World Update 4 from the in-game marketplace you'll get a nicely high-res Paris and Amsterdam thanks to the wonders of photogrammetry, three hand-crafted airports plus "visual and logical improvements for 100 additional airports". There's also a new landing challenge at La Salette, a bush trip activity in the Alps and Pyrenees, and a huge amount of extra points of interest including famous French landmarks like Notre-Dame de Paris, the Arc de Triomphe, Carcassonne, and the Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

At the same time a new patch brings Microsoft Flight Simulator to version 1.15.7.0. This patch adds livery for the S7 Airbus A320neo and KLM Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, fixes a problem that was reducing tree display distance, and addresses various bugs as you can see in the release notes.

