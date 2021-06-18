Microsoft Flight Sim's latest update makes the Nordic countries even prettier, somehow

The latest stop in Microsoft Flight Simulator's globetrotting mission to polish up the planet, this week's World Update was given the unenviable task of somehow making the Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway somehow look even prettier.

With previous World Updates touching up Japan, France, the UK and more, MSFS has now turned its eyes to the Nordics. As usual, heightmaps and aerial imagery have been improved, but the update also includes a whopping 78 new points of interest to spot out the window.

Scandinavia (and Finland) are known almost as much for their architectural creativity as their stunning environments. In the showcase trailer, we get a brief tour of some of the weirder and wilder structures now included in MSFS—from the vast, off-shore wind farms of Denmark and Sweden's prism-like Arctic Cathedral to Norway's imposing Holmenkollbakken ski jump.

The update also arrives with five landing challenges daring you to brave a range of wintery conditions, their associated airports recreated with brand new models.

All's well enough for a summer holiday in the Nordics, then. But for a more intense flight, MSFS is feeling the need for speed with free Top Gun-themed DLC. Expect fighter jets, touchy carrier landings, and some absolutely stellar eyewear when that drops later this year.