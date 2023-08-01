Larian tells Baldur's Gate 3 players to delete early access saves and uninstall the game to avoid 'unintended conflicts' with the full launch

With just two days left until the Baldur's Gate 3 hammer finally falls, Larian Studios is recommending that anyone with the early access version ditch it completely to avoid any potential launch-day headaches.

"For Baldur's Gate 3 players with existing Early Access saves, we ask that prior to August 3, launch the game, and delete all save files to avoid unintended conflicts at launch," Larian tweeted. "Also, remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download.

"We recommend players with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files. This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting!"

Uninstalling the early access version of Baldur's Gate 3 immediately prior to launch might seem a little counter-intuitive, but Larian has made it clear that there's no benefit to keeping it around when the full release shows up. Saved games won't be transferable, and Larian boss Swen Vincke recently said the 1.0 release of the game is "going to be a full reinstall" anyway.

(Image credit: Larian Studios (Twitter))

The studio said that a "full guide" to what players can expect in the final lead-up to launch will be posted on August 2, the day before Baldur's Gate 3 finally lands with full force. One thing we already know is that Baldur's Gate 3 is big, clocking in at around 122GB, and unfortunately there's no preload period: Every comes off the starting line at the same Baldur's Gate 3 launch time at 8 am PT/11 am ET on August 3.