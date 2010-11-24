Popular

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light gets online co-op

By

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light turned out to be really rather good, but it was missing a crucial feature on release: you could only play the excellent co-op mode locally. Thanks to the latest Steam patch, that is no longer the case. Players can now combine forces over the internet to stop the dark god Xolotl, so if you were waiting for this patch to pick up the game, now's the time. It's available to buy on Steam , to find out why it's so good, check out our review .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments