Landfall is a new sci-fi RTS built for the Oculus Rift

VR and AR development studio Force Field has announced a new and potentially very interesting RTS in the works for the Oculus Rift called Landfall. The studio said it is "looking to redefine one of gaming’s most popular genres, as it is reimagined for the new VR vantage point."

The setup is fairly standard videogame fare—world-ending cataclysm followed by vicious fighting over what remains, because that's how humanity rolls—and the basic elements of gameplay seen in the trailer look pretty straightforward too. What makes it stand out is the way that players will view and interact with the game world.

"This immersive tactical action game takes advantage of the 'diorama' effect made possible in VR, placing you just above the battle with a panoramic third-person view," Force Field explained. "When the gameplay calls for more precision, you’ll jump into a first-person POV to provide cover for your team."

There's not much else to see at this point—Landfall isn't currently listed among the Oculus "experiences"—but you can find out more about the studio that's making it at forcefieldvr.com. It's expected to be ready for release by the end of the year.