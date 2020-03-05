LA Noire: The VR Case Files now has exclusive PSVR content on PC

Punching people in the face in LA Noire is a lot of fun in VR, but other things are fun in VR, too. Take for example: speedcar racing, shooting galleries, benign sportsmanlike boxing. All those things have now been added to LA Noire: The Case Files on PC in the form of mini-games, once exclusive to PSVR.

Update 1.0.539.0 is available to download now, and also brings the game up to speed with more modern VR hardware such as the Valve Index, Vive Pro, Vive Pro Eye, Vive Cosmos and Oculus Rift S VR. It's good timing, as the Valve Index will be back in stock soon, albeit for a limited time.

LA Noire: The Case Files is quietly one of the best VR games you can get on PC. Tim loved it (chiefly because punching people was a lot of fun), but it really brings to life the interrogation component of the game, too.

Cheers, UploadVR.