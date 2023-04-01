Kratos calls for ceasefire in console wars

Voice actor Christopher Judge, the man behind Kratos in the modern God of War (opens in new tab) and God of War Ragnarok, took a moment after winning the BAFTA for Performer in a Leading Role to ask you all to please be more polite to each other: "Thank you to the fans. Be easier on each other. You have more in common that what separates you. No matter what platform you love, no matter what game you love, you're still part of the gaming community, and give each other a break."

It's a clear ceasefire on the absurd rivalries request from someone adjacent to the dedicated gaming community. And it's frankly quite embarrassing, to me, that a high-level observer like Judge sees enough of you being rude, snide, and petty to each other so often that he felt the need to ask you to please stop doing it on one of the industry's biggest stages.

Judge also thanked his fellow actors on the God of War series, and the greater corps of voice actors generally. His fellow God of War Ragnarok performer Laya Deleon Hayes won the award for Best Supporting Performance—a category in which four of the six nominations were performances on God of War Ragnarok. Judge went on to thank the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for continuing to host the awards and honor their work in videogames.

God of War Ragnarok became the most-nominated game in the history of BAFTA's game awards, scoring 14 total nominations. It won six awards, including the publicly-voted EE Game of the Year, and picked up a shocking slate of nominations. It didn't win BAFTA's Game of the Year proper, however.

That honor, in a much-debated move, went to Vampire Survivors (opens in new tab). Which sure got people talking.

In other silly BAFTA-related news, the creators of banjo-kazooie must lick a 25 year old chocolate award. (opens in new tab)