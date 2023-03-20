Banjo-Kazooie creators must lick 25 year old chocolate BAFTA due to a poll

Rare cofounder Tim Stamper may well regret a goofy Twitter (opens in new tab) post he made yesterday, saying he'd lick a 25 year old chocolate BAFTA (opens in new tab) replica... if Banjo-Kazooie won a public poll. A voting bracket for best video game duo run by the BAFTA Games Twitter account had come down to two final competitiors: Banjo-Kazooie and Link and Zelda. For good measure, of course, Stamper also roped in Grant Kirkhope, absolute legend of video game music composition also involved in the Banjo-Kazooie soundtrack.

If Banjo-Kazooie wins @grantkirkhope and I will lick this 25 year old chocolate @BAFTAGames 😂 https://t.co/kUXE0FjDha pic.twitter.com/5MkDr1s9s0March 18, 2023

Naturally, because Tim Stamper tempted the very fates, norns, and other such ruling deities, Banjo-Kazooie carried a handy 53.8% of the vote. That or it's because you should absolutely never underestimate the predilection of people on the internet to vote for the thing they think is funniest in this world. (Here's looking at you, Boaty McBoatface (opens in new tab).) Or maybe—just maybe—the followers of a UK organization are likely to vote for a famous UK-made character.

In order to preserve his honor as a gentleman, therefore, I call upon Tim Stamper to lick the ancient and dust-covered forbidden chocolate BAFTA. If he does not I brand him a coward, reprobate, and general blaggard. And not in a fun way.

Grant Kirkhope may or may not have been involved in the original wager by Stamper, so I'll give him a pass. Kirkhope's initial response (opens in new tab) was "haha ..... you first Tim! 🤣" which to me is not a proper binding agreement to shenanigans. However in the spirit of all that is good and fun I think he should lick it too. After all, he did later say he was tempted to do it.

For the BAFTA Games part of things, they said (opens in new tab) they're "Not sure we can endorse this." Which is in the opinion of this reporter a coward's stance. Look forward to this weekend's PC Gamer question: "Would you rather lick the chocolate BAFTA or a Switch cartridge?"

Anyway, that was entertaining. Thanks for the tipoff, I think, Eurogamer.