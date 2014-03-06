Kojima: Metal Gear Solid V could come to PC "if people want it"

Hideo Kojima, taker of excellent self-promotional images and overlord of all things Metal Gear Solid, has once again reiterated his desire to see the fifth full game in the MGS series appear on PC. Speaking about Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain with Gamepsot in Japan he said: "PC, that's my original background. I originally created PC games. A long time ago I didn't want to rely on platforms to release games, so if people want it, I cannot make a formal announcement, but that is definitely something that I would like to do."

Though The Phantom Pain isn't likely to appear on any format until well into 2015, it will be prefigured by Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes on 18 March for current and next-gen systems. From speaking with our console cousins who've played it, Ground Zeroes is a prologue/extended demo that provides Big Boss (Solid Snake's clone dad – note the eyepatch) with a stealth sandbox to tit about breaking guards' necks in, while also setting up the Phantom Pain's story (in typically oblique Kojima fashion).

As for the actual likelihood of The Phantom Pain appearing on PC, the prospects are enhanced by the fact that Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, a spin-off developed by Platinum Games, arrived on PC in January. And our reviewer liked it a lot . It's also worth nothing that MGSV is being built on PC using Kojima Productions new proprietary Fox Engine , which was designed specifically to make scaling between platforms as simple as possible.

Kojima isn't just fronting about loving PC either. I interviewed him a few months before the release of Metal Gear Solid IV: Guns Of The Patriots during which he spoke about how much he admired the openness of the PC platform and said he hoped to develop for it again in the near future. That was 2008. *Taps watch*. So, do you want to play Metal Gear Solid V on PC or does the idea of a Phantom Pain sound too much like another night spent trawling Dr. Google for chilling info on brain parasites? Let us know below.