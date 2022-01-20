Where are the klombos and klomberries in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 3 has finally introduced the Klombo, a giant dinosaur that roams the battle royale island foraging for klomberries, spewing out items, and occasionally trampling anyone stupid enough to shoot at it.

To get items from a klombo, you'll first need to feed it klomberries. Finding either can be a huge hassle, though, especially if you don't already know where to look. We've laid it out for you below so you can get started on befriending these (mostly) gentle giants.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Klombo locations in Fortnite

Klombo locations can vary from match to match, and they tend to wander in a wide radius. The map below has approximate locations for Klombo spawns, but keep an eye out for them when you're gliding in, as they're large enough to spot from pretty high up in the air. It's worth noting that they'll wander pretty far from their original spawn point. For example, the Klombo that spawns in the southwest desert biome can end up wandering closer to the snow biome further north. So be prepared for a hike.

Check out the map below for a better idea.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll notice that a majority of spawn points center around the "equator" of the map, as well as a few POIs like The Daily Bugle and The Joneses. I've found that Klombo tend to stick around flat areas with water sources, though there are always exceptions. If a Klombo is attacked and enraged, it can possibly run even further away while sprinting at players or NPCs.

Klomberry locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are only a few locations with relatively guaranteed klomberry spawns. The furthest south is the Haven NPC wandering west of the desert lake. She'll sell you klomberries for the nearby Klombo for a few gold bars, up to a max of three klomberries.

You'll also consistently find klomberries northeast of Tilted Towers before reaching the river, and northeast of Daily Bugle, where a Klombo should almost certainly spawn.

If you can't seem to find one, keep in mind that throwing klomberries to a Klombo is a fairly popular thing to do, so another player may have gotten to them before you.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to throw klomberries to a Klombo

To get a Klombo to spew out an item, you can feed it a klomberry. To do this, you just need to throw a klomberry like a grenade in front of the Klombo. Simply select the klomberry in your inventory, right-click (or whatever your gamepad equivalent is), and left-click to throw. Don't mistakenly eat one unless you want a small health boost.

