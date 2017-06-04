Kingdom Come: Deliverance trailer shows off its bleak medieval expanse

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an action RPG set in a medieval environment, and to be honest, I'm pretty damn excited about it. Initially scheduled to release in 2016, it was delayed into this year partly because of its ambition but also, probably, because publisher Deep Silver picked it up.

But it looks like we'll hear more about the game's release date soon, because in a brand new trailer the publisher is hinting at a "global announcement" being made this Friday. I'm only guessing it's related to a release date: it could very well be an announcement about its zombies-themed DLC. But I doubt it.

Here's the trailer, by the way. Those environments look pretty nice to me, and the prospect of exploring them without having to worry about dragons and imps and magic-wielding mages is very appealing indeed.