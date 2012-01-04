King Arthur 2 pre-orders come with immediate access to Dead Legion campaign

As with the original, King Arthur 2 promises Total War-esque strategy with a fantasy twist. It's set in a fairytale version of the United Kingdom steeped in Celtic lore and old Arthurian legends, which means it contains significantly more flying harpies and antlered giants than most Total War titles.

It's available to pre-order now on Steam and, like the faeries of old, is seeking to tempt ye with promises of silvery treasure. If you pay now, you'll be able to start playing the Dead Legion prologue campaign right away. The rest of the game is due to be released sometime later this month, when the old gods deign that the time is right. Find out more about the sequel in our King Arthur 2 preview .