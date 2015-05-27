Killing Floor 2 update is live, ushers in new 'Volter Manor' map

See that tasteful reading room above? Situated in a grand, cliff-side Swiss manor, you'll be painting it red in a matter of hours thanks to a new Killing Floor 2 update. The first major patch since the game launched on Early Access last month, the Volter Manor map is accompanied by a slew of tweaks and fixes, as well as two new classic characters for owners of the original Killing Floor, in the form of Briar and Masterson.

Collectibles and achievements have been added to the four existing maps, while a few prominent bugs have been swatted including server crashes, cosmetic issues and some nasty exploits on three maps. The full patch notes are on the Tripwire forums, and the patch itself is live right now.

Killing Floor 2 is currently in Early Access, but according to Tyler Wilde it's well worth checking out pre-launch. "Killing Floor 2 needs some tweaks, and will benefit a lot from more maps, but it's already a superb mutant bloodbath," he wrote.