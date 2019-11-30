Killer gaming laptop deal: Grab an Asus ROG Strix Scar II for $1,400

If you're hoping to snag a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal, you can get an early jump with an Asus ROG Strix Scar II. This 15.6-inch model comes loaded with everything you need to run the latest games at high framerates, including a GeForce RTX 2070 (and not the slower Max-Q variant).

There are cheaper gaming laptops, but most 2070 laptops start at $1,500 or more. The Cyber Monday deals have included many sub-$1000 laptops with GTX 1650 and 1660 tier graphics hardware, but the RTX 2070 is far more powerful. It's about 50 percent faster than a 1660 Ti, and over twice as fast as a GTX 1650. If you want to game at 1080p with bells on, maybe even ray traced bells, you'll want an RTX 2070 or better.

The other components don't disappoint either. You get an IPS 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. All of that comes packed into a relatively svelte 2.4kg chassis, with slim bezels on the top and sides.

