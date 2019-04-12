Kill wolves instead of people in Tannenberg's new Wolf Truce event

The First World War shooter Verdun celebrates the famed Christmas Truce of 1914 with a special in-game event in which players from opposing sides can get together for snowball fights, soccer games, and card exchanges. Starting today and running until April 22, something similar, yet very different is happening in the trenches of its standalone expansion Tannenberg: The Wolf Truce.

This event, according to developer M2H, is also based on historical happenings, but from later in the war, when the carnage had driven large numbers of wolves from their normal ranges in search of food. They pushed into Germany, killing livestock and even children, and also began attacking soldiers, especially the wounded. It became such a problem that German and Russian soldiers were eventually forced to band together to fight them off.

The Wolf Truce event in Tannenberg recreates that lupine invasion by injecting aggressive wolves into the game, but what makes it really interesting is that players aren't actually forced to team up to fight them. The Christmas Truce event takes place in a special no-shooting area, separate from the usual maps, but the Wolf Truce will not, so while players can (and probably should) team up to survive, they can also opt to keep shooting each other and hope for the best—or, maybe, put on a friendly face and then wait for an opportune moment to hit 'em from behind.

Wolves can appear on any Tannenberg map over this weekend but will only appear on winter maps after that, and players who survive a wolf attack without injuring or killing anyone on the opposite team will earn the new Wolf Truce medal. Personally, I think it sounds like a recipe for disaster, but that's also the appeal, right? Details of the event are available on Steam, and a historical record of the Wolf Truce from a 1917 edition of the New York Times is yours to enjoy below.