Just Cause devs announce Renegade Ops

Avalanche Studios have announced that their next title will be a top down vehicular combat game built in the same engine used to create Just Cause 2. Eurogamer say that it will be getting a digital only release, and will support up to four players in online co-op. You'll play as a unit of commandos sent behind enemy lines to blow up a mad terrorist called inferno. It sounds as though the story will take a back seat to the going-fast-and-exploding-everything action. Collectible vehicle weapons and upgrades will power the vehicle weapons which include gatling guns and magnetic shock waves. The game's set for release this Autumn.