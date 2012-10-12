Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod kicks off weekend public beta test

Panau party time! The team behind the Just Cause 2 multiplayer mod announced a weekend-long public beta test over Twitter , C4-ing open the gates for hundreds of players to pile in and unleash chaotic hell for 48 hours.

As previous gameplay videos suggest, adding multiplayer support to Panau's vast open world sends the shenanigans into overdrive with exploding cars, exploding buildings, and exploding explosions.

You'll need a copy of Just Cause 2 to participate, of course, but if you want in, head over to the mod's official website and download away.