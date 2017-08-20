Jurassic World Evolution is a dinosaur theme park sim coming next summer

There's a Jurassic Park game roaring onto PC next summer. Jurassic World Evolution, from Planet Coaster and Elite Dangerous developer Frontier Developments, is a theme park management game set on the exotic island of Isla Nublar, which featured in the original 1993 film. It was announced during Microsoft's Gamescom broadcast today.

"Build your own Jurassic World, bioengineer new dinosaur breeds, and construct attractions, containment and research facilities. Every choice leads to a different path and spectacular challenges arise when ‘life finds a way’," the developer said.

No gameplay yet, but there's a trailer below for you to feast your eyes on: