Jurassic Park: Survival is a first-person action-adventure set days after the first movie

A new Jurassic Park game was announced at the 2023 Game Awards, and if you've worried that the series' fate was park management sims, this will come as a relief. Jurassic Park: Survival is a first-person, single player adventure set on Isla Nublar in the days following the events of the original 1993 film.

It's a legit singleplayer narrative-driven game with an actual protagonist in the form of InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who unluckily failed to escape the island like everyone else. The official website doesn't use the words "survival horror" (it prefers "action-adventure") but the trailer definitely shows a very terrifying videogame. It'll have a focus on "distraction and stealth" as a means to avoid being eviscerated by the reborn beasts.

It could very well be an open world take on Isla Nublar too, but that's just my speculation. "Adventure through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats," reads the website. "From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before."

This one's developed by Saber, and is (perhaps accidentally?) named after a cancelled 2001 game which was to take the form of a third-person horror. The new Jurassic Park: Survival has no release date or window at present.