Judge me by size, do you? I say 14-inchers make the best Black Friday gaming laptop purchase

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14 (see our review): a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around—no-nonsense specs in a delightful package. This is the latest version with the RTX 40-series GPUs; this is a very smart package, though not the most affordable RTX 4060 machine by any stretch, it is still a good deal for this delightful little laptop. Price check: Newegg $1,764.99

Alienware x14 R2 | 14-inch | QHD+ 165Hz | RTX 4060 |Core i7 13620H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Dell (save $500)

The world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop they say. It's certainly far cheaper than Razer's 14-inch Blade, with comes in $600 higher with the same GPU. A very slick little machine for portable gaming action.

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,699.99 $2,399.99 at Amazon (save $300)

This is the model we tested in our 2023 Razer Blade review and boy does it slap. It's a great form factor in that 14-inch chassis, not like the bulky portable gaming machines of yesteryear. And while you don't get the best performance per buck, it's still one of our favorite machines of the year with its gorgeous good looks and 780M iGPU. It even allows for upgradable RAM, though you can easily get away with 16GB for most gaming habits.

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,499 $1,799 at Amazon (save $1,700)

This is last year's model with the bigger chin and RTX 30-series graphics. But the latest Razer 14 with an RTX 4060, which is comfortably slower than the RTX 3080 Ti in this model, goes for $1,999. So, if you're feeling Razer's smallest gaming laptop, this deal is definitely worth considering. Price check: Razer $1,999

Size isn't everything. In fact, the bigger you get in the gaming laptop world, the more I'm going to look down on you. Not that 17- or 18-inch machines don't have their place, it's just that's a desktop replacement / workstation setup for me, not a proper gaming laptop.

What I want is a wee machine I can take out and about with me. A small gaming system that I can pull out of my bag on a plane or train and not feel like a jerk because I've got some hoofing great monster notebook weighing down the tray in front of me.

If it's even able to fit.

That's why I love the tranche of 14-inch laptops that have arrived in recent times. They're able to deliver practically the same level of gaming performance (cooling allowing) as their bigger brethren, and still come with beautiful, high refresh rate and high resolution screens.

The big issue is that they're expensive commodities in a world where the 15-inch form factor is de rigueur and not as many of them get sold. So it's rare that you get good discounts on a decent 14-inch notebook. There have been some great Black Friday gaming laptop deals already this silly sales season, and you will absolutely find cheaper 'normal' machines with similar specs for less than these four 14-inchers. But I don't think I'd ever spend my money on a gaming laptop any larger than this ever again.

The Asus Zephyrus G14, with a sensible RTX 4060 inside it, is cheaper than ever at $1,200 at Best Buy and is our favorite compact gaming laptop at the moment. It's smartly styled, performs well, and is actually pretty affordable in the grand scheme of super-pricey PC parts.

But I've always had a soft spot for Razer's sleek laptops and the Razer Blade 14 is my absolute favorite of all these machines. The black brushed aluminum chassis is sharply gorgeous and the screen is just... damn I wish the chef's kiss emoji worked in our CMS. I love the extra height the 2560 x 1600 display affords, and with a 240Hz refresh it's slick in game and out. But it's pricey. The RTX 4070 version I loved so well recently is still $2,400 at Amazon even with a $300 discount.

There is a faster, slimmer last-gen version with an RTX 3080 Ti inside it for less—$1,800 at Amazon—but that high-end Ampere GPU is going to get toasty inside that thin little chassis. Clock it down, however, and it'll still run rings around the RTX 4070.

And then there's the Alienware X14, the slimmest 14-inch gaming laptop around, and the RTX 4060 version is $1,400 at Dell right now. It really is a lovely device to hold in the hand, but pricey for a low-end RTX 40-series machine.

So yeah, you have got to want the form factor to spend the premium money on it—especially when you can still buy a 16-inch RTX 4080 gaming laptop for just $1,600. But that's still too big for me, and if I'm spending that sort of money on a mobile machine right now, I'm buying me a wee one.