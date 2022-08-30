John Carpenter quit Red Dead because he 'couldn't get on the damn horse'

Audio player loading…

John Carpenter is a genius. The man is responsible for directing The Thing, They Live, Escape From New York, and Assault On Precinct 13. Also, ah, Ghosts Of Mars (opens in new tab), but they can't all be winners.

The point being that his taste is—almost—irreproachable. But in an interview with The New Yorker (opens in new tab), the master of horror revealed that he couldn't bring himself to make it all the way through Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, which currently sits pretty at #5 on our list of the top 100 PC games (opens in new tab). The reason? He "couldn't get on the damn horse".

Carpenter says he's pretty good at games, but "with that one I was terrible". "The controls weren't intuitive, at least for me," he says, explaining his equestrian troubles. He's not alone: several writers here at PCG took Red Dead to task recently for handling "like absolute dogshit" (opens in new tab). It seems Carpenter would agree, although his language had to be more in line with The New Yorker's style guide.

Carpenter has a long history of gaming hot takes: a couple of years back he was singing the praises of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as a "return to excellence in the franchise" (opens in new tab), and in the same New Yorker interview where he decries Red Dead's controls, he talks about how much he's loving Fallout 76 and Horizon: Forbidden West. There's no accounting for taste.

Carpenter's far from the only celeb with a passion for pixels, although he might be the one you'd least expect. Such luminaries as Robert Pattinson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and (of course) Henry Cavill (opens in new tab) can also be found tinkering with their builds and working on their KDR. No word how many of them smashed a controller in frustration at ploughing their horse into a tree in Red Dead, though.