I’ve never seen a less expensive 360mm AIO cooler than this one for $50

Ventroo is not a brand I am familiar with, but for just $50, I'd be willing to give its V360 all-in-one liquid cooler a spin. That is incredibly cheap for an AIO with a 360mm radiator. It's also half off this model's regular price, which even at the full MSRP still feels like a bargain.

According to some commenters on Reddit, Ventroo is a sub-brand of Darkflash, a maker of budget-friendly cases and other products. It also has an active social media presence. Perhaps more importantly, the user reviews on both Amazon and Newegg are mostly positive.

Dirt cheap 360mm AIO cooler Ventroo V360 All-In-One CPU Liquid Cooler | $99.99 $50 at Newegg (save $49.99)

Even before Newegg slashed the price in half, this ranked as one of the most affordable 360mm AIO coolers. Reviewers say it runs a little loud, but you can adjust the fan curve without a big hit to its cooling performance. White version is linked, though the black model is on sale for $50 too.View Deal

I can't say how the V360 fares compared to our list of the best CPU coolers, though according to a couple of reviews on YouTube (here and here), it performs fairly well, albeit it's a bit on the noisy side. However, both reviews highlight that if you adjust the fan curve to run quieter, there is not much of a drop in performance.

You could always swap out the fans too, though doing so starts to eat into the budget aspect of this cooler. That said, you're starting at a $50 price point with this sale in play, so it's still a viable option, if you don't want to splurge on an AIO that runs quieter out of the gate (some 360mm AIOs cost more than three times as much).

The white version is linked above, but there is a black model that is also on sale for $50, if you prefer. Both feature addressable RGB lighting on the fans and the pump head assembly.