Itch.io's Halloween sale runs until Thursday

The indie-focused platform has 'hundreds' of games on sale.

Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store all kicked off their Halloween sales yesterday, and they all have really good deals on really good games. But if you're in the mood for something a little off the beaten path, you might also want to take a minute or two to check out the "Halloween Sale Picks" over at Itch.io

Itch.io leans more toward fringier, "super-indie" games than the other platforms, so there's not a lot to see in the way of big-budget stuff. (Okay, basically nothing at all.) But there's still plenty of goodness to be had, such as:

There's also a new Itch.io Selects bundle for Halloween on the table, with five games—WitchWay, Helping Hand, The Shrouded Isle, Monolith, and The Darkside Detective—going for $11. Itch.io's Halloween sale runs until 10 am PT on November 1.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
