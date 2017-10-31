Itch.io adds Patreon integration

Indie online storefront Itch.io now has Patreon integration—the subscription platform that so-called 'patrons' use to pay their favourite creators on a monthly basis by way of donations.

"Starting now you can now offer access to your itch.io pages to your Patreon patrons," so read an update post on Itch.io. "In order to get started you just need to connect your Patreon creator account to your itch.io account, select your campaign, then share the claim URL with your patrons.

"We use the Patreon API to verify your patrons to make sure the correct people get access. You can configure a minimum pledge level required to get access to your itch.io project page."

The update post then provides the following GIF:

Full details about the hows and whys of distribution to Patreon patrons, as well instructions on how to attach your campaign, can be read in this direction.

This move follows Itch's previous collaboration with Kickstarter—whereby digital Kickstarter rewards were sent out to project backers by way of Itch.io.