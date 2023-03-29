It took the original Resident Evil 4 a year to hit 3 million sales, but the remake has done it in 2 days

The latest nostalgic trip into the Resident Evil games of yore is off to a strong start. According to Capcom (opens in new tab), the Resident Evil 4 remake hit 3 million sales in only two days—a fact the publisher is naturally quite chuffed about.

The original Resident Evil 4 is a much-loved part of the series, but it took nearly a year for it to hit this sales milestone. It's a strong sign that interest in Resident Evil is as strong as it's ever been, though there are plenty of other factors to consider, like the growing number of gamers and the larger number of platforms the remake launched on. The original only launched on Gamecube and PS2 initially, while the remake is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

On PC we've had to deal with a lot of shoddy ports lately, even when it comes to the heavy hitters. The Last of Us Part I, for instance, launched this week in a sorry state, rife with performance issues and bugs. Not Resident Evil 4, though, which has garnered nearly 23,000 Steam reviews (opens in new tab) at the time of writing, 97% of them positive.

In our own Resident Evil 4 remake review (opens in new tab), Rich had a lot of positive things to say about it, even though he wasn't fond of some of the modern changes. "Resident Evil 4 remake is a great game in its own right," he said, "but can't hold a candle to the original."

With Resi 4 being such a success, it seems inevitable more remakes will be on their way, but now we're approaching the less beloved era of the series. Resident Evil 5 is where the series jumped the shark, and while I have fond memories of the co-op, that doesn't quite make up for the discomfort of its colonial overtones. Resident Evil 6, meanwhile, I hardly remember at all, because I couldn't bring myself to play it sober.