Interplay to sell entire videogame library and assets

Having “entertained millions of players” with its impressive catalogue of games over the years, Interplay Entertainment has announced plans to sell off its videogame library and assets—a collection which includes 70 games.

Although relatively quiet in recent years following some significant financial turbulence and legal trouble in the early 00's, Interplay sold the Descent license to Descendant Studios—for its Descent: Underground Kickstarter project—in 2015, and shipped the Fallout license to Bethesda in 2007. The company also failed to crowdfund a Freespace board game last year, and promised a remastered ClayFighter this year—the latter of which is yet to surface.

The sale, however, means classics such as Earthworm Jim, Messiah, MDK, Freespace, Giants, Kingpin, Run Like Hell, Sacrifice, Battlechess, Clayfighter, and Dark Alliance are now up for grabs, not to mention the assets and characters within.

“With the proliferation of mobile, augmented reality, virtual reality and other new forms of consumption, we believe that consumers are ready to experience and interact with Interplay's characters, stories and gameplay in ways never possible before,” says Interplay’s president Eric Caen in a statement. “We look forward to seeing how this unique portfolio of interactive entertainment icons will evolve for the worldwide audience.”

Interplay's announcement can be read in full here.