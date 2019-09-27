Intel's 1TB 600p NVMe drive is just $85 right now

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel's 660p series solid state drives have gone on sale after sale over the past few months. Now you can grab the 1TB version of the NVMe drive for just $85 from Newegg, a discount of around $15 from the usual price, and roughly $15-25 cheaper than most other 1TB NVMe drives.

This is an M.2 2280 NVMe drive, so you'll need to make sure your motherboard has an available M.2 slot with NVMe support (most modern motherboards do). Since it's NVMe, it's faster than every 2.5-inch SATA SSD, though the 660p isn't quite as speedy as more expensive drives like the Samsung 970 Evo Pro.

Even though it's not the fastest NVMe drive out there, the 1TB 660p is still a great value at this price.