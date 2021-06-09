Intel issues driver fix for a wireless bug crashing Windows 10 PCs

A wireless driver update from Intel is available and it could solve some blue screen of death (BSOD) issues you might be experiencing in Windows 10. However, at this very moment, you have to grab it direct from Intel—the update will in all likelihood mosey its way on over to Windows Update at some point, but it's not there yet.

Spotted by Windows Latest, Intel's June wireless driver package contains three updates that apply to several different Wi-Fi adapters, including both Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) models and ones based on the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. Here's a look:

22.50.1.1 —Wi-Fi 6E AX210, AX201, and AX200 / Wireless-AC 9560, 9260, 9426, 9461 (only available in 64-bit verison)

—Wi-Fi 6E AX210, AX201, and AX200 / Wireless-AC 9560, 9260, 9426, 9461 (only available in 64-bit verison) 20.70.23.1 —or Wireless-AC 8265, 8260 (only available in 64-bit version)

—or Wireless-AC 8265, 8260 (only available in 64-bit version) 19.51.35.2—Wireless-AC 7265 (Rev. D), 3165, 3168

If you are unsure which wireless adapter you have in your PC, you can find out easy enough. Just head to the Device Manager (type Device Manager in the Windows Search bar) and expand the Network adapters tree. If yours is one of the ones listed above, Intel's latest driver package is for you.

That doesn't necessarily mean you should pounce on the update. If you aren't experiencing any issues, there is nothing wrong with waiting until this gets pushed over to Windows Update. However, if you are having issues, or just want to perform some preventative maintenance, then by all means, give it a go.

In addition to causing BSODs, other issues mentioned in the release notes (PDF) include random loss of network connectivity on certain adapters, and the Device Manager indicating a wireless adapter is not working correctly when performing large file transfers.

The easiest way to ensure you are grabbing the appropriate update is to install Intel's Driver and Support Assistant tool and then open the Update Assistant from the system tray. This will check to see if there are any updates for your specific wireless adapter, then give you the option of downloading and installing any available updates.

Be warned that you will need to reboot your PC, potentially multiple times (so save your work). I actually had to reboot my PC twice—I was prompted to reboot after installing the tool, and then again after applying the driver update for my Wi-Fi 6E adapter.