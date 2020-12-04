Immortals Fenyx Rising: How to solve the constellation myth in Clashing Rocks

The Immortals Clashing Rocks constellation myth challenge is the game's introduction to the countless other puzzles littered throughout its massive world. Centered around the Observatory, it’s the only constellation puzzle I’ve encountered that’s required to progress through the main story. If you’re having trouble tracking down those pesky starry marbles, I’ve put together a handy guide to walk you through each micro-puzzle step-by-step.

Since it’s basically the tutorial constellation myth, one marble is already in place for you. The other four are a bit trickier to find, so keep an eye on the compass at the top of your screen: You’ll need it to follow a few directions throughout the guide. Let’s get started with the Clashing Rocks constellation myth in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Clashing Rocks constellation myth guide: How to solve it

Puzzle 1: Broken wall

Head down the staircase north of the constellation puzzle board and find the caged building with large columns. On the right wall you’ll find a partially broken wall that can be smashed with Fenyx’s hammer. Pummel it, and inside you’ll find the marble on top of a large metal box. Push the box and the marble will drop. It’s all yours.

Puzzle 2: Light the torch

Climb the stairs directly west of the puzzle board and turn right to find a marble locked behind a red barrier. Stand on the pressure pad near the barrier (the kind only Fenyx can trigger) and the torch above the barrier will unlock. Use Apollo’s Arrow to light it, and the barrier will drop. Two down.

Puzzle 3: Timed Trial

Go up that same staircase near the board and head left this time. You should see a lever, locked gates, and a distant marble behind them. Pulling the lever will unlock the gate to the marble for a few seconds, but you’ll need to quickly hop over the wall to get there. Use the makeshift ramp to the left to pull off the run with ease. Once you’re in, you can use that marble to also unlock the last marble using the nearby switch. Just slot in each marble to its place and the wing piece is all yours.