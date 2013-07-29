Popular

IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad trailer launches amid a hail of pre-order info

By

IL-2

After seven months spent locked away in a hanger, IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad has begun taxiing down the development runway in preparation for launch. The dogfighting sequel has a new teaser trailer to announce the commencing of a pre-order program, giving flight fans a chance to secure early access to the game's beta.

Pre-orders come in two sizes - Standard and Premium - with a variety of bonuses and shiny gimmicks available. While I'll not list them here, because pre-ordering is, as always, an inadvisably risky gamble, if you really must abandon common sense, you can find details on the game's official site .

More usefully, 1C Game Studios has announced its planned feature list, detailing what the developer has planned for this new entry in the series.

  • "Brand new single-player campaign mode for combat flight-sims: server supported campaign generator where all missions are historical, dynamic and unique.

  • "Unprecedented level of details in physics, damage model and aerodynamics of the virtual aircrafts.

  • "True-to-life and complex AI system.

  • "The largest and most detailed recreation of the air war in Stalingrad (unique structures/buildings, you can only find recreated here).

  • "Legendary combat aircraft thoroughly re-created using the original drawings and blueprints.

  • "Historically correct reconstruction of all key operations of the Stalingrad battle.

  • "Quick fights and large-scale battles in single-player and multiplayer with dedicated servers.

  • "In-game achievement system, allowing players to unlock new airplane modifications/upgrades based on player's mission results.

  • "Global player statistics."

IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad is due out Spring 2014.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments