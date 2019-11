At Microsoft's GDC talk on Xbox and Windows 10, Phil Spencer announced that local multiplayer game #IDARB will be making its way from the Xbox One to Windows 10. #IDARB developers got on stage to demonstrate cross-platform play, with two players on an Xbox One and two players on a Microsoft Surface running Windows 10.

No release date was announced, but since #IDARB is already available on Xbox One, we wouldn't be surprised to see IDARB show up on Windows 10 when it launches later this year.