I review gaming mics for a living, and these are the Prime Day microphone deals I'd buy

There are a lot of mics on sale for Prime Day this year, some much better than others. I've tested a ton of desktop microphones over the past few years, and if you're looking for a deal that'll make you sound good, here's what I recommend based on each budget.

If you're all about that sound quality, then let me tell you, the Shure MV7 podcast mic is an absolute game-changer. Seriously, I can't recommend it enough for streaming and podcasting. In my years of reviewing mics, this one takes the crown. And it's currently on sale for $199 on Amazon, which is over $100 off its regular price.

Shure MV7 | USB | XLR | Dynamic | Cardioid | $311 $199 at Amazon (save $111)

Our favorite microphone for two years, the absolute best in the business. Shure is a beast at making high-end, professional microphones, and its attempt at bringing its pro-grade sound to a slightly less pro-grade price is a home run. The only thing we're not too keen on is that it uses Micro-USB rather than Type-C, but it's well worth the investment to give your voice recordings the professional boost they deserve.



Price Check: Walmart $229 (Black) | Sweetwater $249

In our review of the Shure MV7, we noted that what sets it apart is its hybrid nature. You can connect it directly to your PC using a USB cable, or if you prefer, hook it up to an audio interface using an XLR cable. It's super versatile, giving you options to suit your setup perfectly, and the vocals it produces are simply stellar.

The black version of the MV7 is only discounted to $250, which is a bit odd, but the silver version offers the same outstanding performance and looks nicer if you ask me.

The MV7 doesn't have a desk stand, so investing in a boom arm is necessary. Personally, I use the Rode PSA1, which goes for around $100. It's super quiet and has excellent reach. But don't worry; most standard boom arms should fit the microphone just fine.

So, if you're after that top-notch sound quality, do yourself a favor and grab the Shure MV7. It's the ultimate mic for streaming and podcasting, and right now, it's a steal at $199. Trust me; you won't be disappointed!

Razer Seiren Mini | USB| Cardioid | White, Pink, Black| $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon (save $12)

The Seiren Mini is the mic I have sat on my desktop right now, and it's a beauty (see our review). It's a little lozenge of microphone joy for the casual user, with a price tag to match. You can also get it in white or pink; now, all the colors are discounted! It's a super-simple mic, using the internals of more expensive options within a basic package. I mean, there's not even a mute button... Price check: Target $37.99 | GameStop $39.99

The Razer Seiren Mini really has no business sounding this good for less than $40. It's a seriously adorable mic with a pill-shaped design, and you can choose from black, pink, and white. When it comes to budget mics, this one stands out as the most eye-catching.

Now, here's the deal with the Seiren Mini: it stripped away a lot of extra features to maintain top-notch sound quality and keep the cost down. There's no volume or gain dial or even a mute button. Any adjustments need to be made through third-party apps like OBS and xSplit.

The mic itself is pretty basic. But hey, for less than $40, most folks can live without those extras as long as the mic is easy to use. However, I'm not a huge fan of Razer's proprietary micro-USB cables. If you lose it, you'll have to get a replacement through Razer.

The Seiren Mini has its quirks, but I can't deny its charm. It's a cute and affordable option for your recording needs.

HyperX QuadCast S |USB| Cardoid |Black, Silver, White | $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $40)

A great microphone if you're looking to spice up your stream a bit. I'm obsessed with the RGB on Quadcast S, and its hypnotic shifting colors.



Price Check: HyperX $140

The HyperX Quadcast S is undeniably one of the most stylish microphones on the market, thanks to its clever use of RGB lighting. It transforms an otherwise plain-looking mic into a digital lava lamp. It's perfect for showcasing on camera during your streams, say while dominating in Call of Duty Warzone.

The HyperX Quadcast S has a plethora of built-in features tailored for streamers. First and foremost, the built-in shock mount ensures that accidental bumps don't interfere with your audio quality.

The built-in pop filter is also valuable, eliminating the need to fuss over external solutions.

Another standout feature of the Quadcast S is its tap-to-mute button located conveniently at the top of the mic. With a light tap, you can instantly mute yourself without anyone noticing. It's a simple yet effective solution for quick muting.

However, it's worth noting that the RGB settings for the Quadcast S can only be adjusted through the HyperX Ngenuity software. Unfortunately, the user experience with the software leaves much to be desired, and I wouldn't wish it upon even my worst enemies. It can be quite a hassle to deal with.

If RGB lighting isn't your priority and you want to save an extra $20, consider the RGB-less Quadcast, currently priced at $90. It offers the same specs as the Quadcast S, making it a worthy alternative for those prioritizing function over form.

Blue Yeti X |USB| Four Polar Patterns |Black | $169.99 $118.99 at Amazon (save $41)

A sturdy, versatile microphone you could use for years. It's also one of the better-sounding microphones you'll come across at this price.



Price Check: Logitech $130

Before every hardware manufacturer started making USB microphones, Blue Yeti microphones were considered the gold standard. Even today, the Blue Yeti X remains one of the most versatile and reasonably priced microphones available.

One of the standout features of the Yeti X is its ability to switch between four polar patterns on the fly. This means you can easily adjust the pickup pattern to suit different situations. Whether you're conducting interviews with multiple guests around a table, having one-on-one chats, or playing an instrument, the Yeti X has got you covered.

When it comes to build quality, the Yeti X truly excels. It's built to last, with a solid construction that exudes durability. Its size and bulkiness make it less ideal for travel or on-the-go use, but don't let that deter you because the exceptional sound quality and the deep customization software are the real reasons to consider getting this mic.



How many other microphones come with voice-changing software that allows you to transform into an orc reciting Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet"?