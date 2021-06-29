I knew mechanical keyboards were getting cheaper, but $13? That's a steal

Several of the best gaming keyboards with mechanical key switches command more than $100, and some are even in the neighborhood of $200. Then there's this Vic Tech FL deck with blue switches. Normally priced firmly in budget territory at $29.99, it can be had right now for just $13.13.

That's not free, but it's about as close as you can get while still paying something—anything—for a mechanical keyboard, and one that is brand new.

The low price comes courtesy of a pair of discounts on the product page. One is a $9 'extra savings' coupon (just click the checkbox), and the other is a 30% off coupon code (XXUPZG77). You can either type it in manually at checkout, or expand the Promotion section (below the price) and click the Redeem button.

Is it any good? I haven't used this keyboard, so it's a roll of the dice. Normally I'd turn to user reviews in this situation to see if there are any common complaints among the bunch, but in this case, it's new product with just two impressions (and a 4.5/5-star rating).

At this price, I'd be willing to take a flyer, if I was in the market for an ultra-affordable mechanical keyboard. It uses tactile and clicky blue switches (according to one of the user reviews, they're Outemu Blues), so expect it to be on the noisy side (Blues are my preferred switch type). They're not going to feel identical to the more expensive Cherry MX style, but of the 'clones' they're potentially the closest to the classic switch.

Other features include double-shot keycaps, a brushed metal frame, spill and dust resistance (there are drain holes on the bottom), a compact tenkeyless (TKL) design (meaning there's no dedicated number pad), and six zones of rainbow colored backlighting.