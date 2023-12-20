I hate to admit it, but I would absolutely watch Zack Snyder's Fortnite movie

It should come as no surprise that Zack Snyder is up for making a Fortnite movie, if anyone is shopping around for a director. It would be a licence to print money. It could be a complete stinker and it would still probably be the most watched movie of all time. If Epic's interested, I'd also be down for making one. I need the cash.

Snyder has already expressed his fondness for the all-encompassing platform, which now includes a Lego-themed survival game. Speaking with Etalk, Snyder talked about wanting to make Fortnite skins for Rebel Moon, his upcoming sci-fi movie, "as the most obviously basic involvement", but he'd also be up for directing a movie adaptation.

#ZackSnyder says "of course" he'd be interested in directing a live-action #Fortnite movie and to "never say never." 👀 #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/2jiZjSMVfkDecember 15, 2023 See more

"Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. But it's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different."

"You can never say never," he added. "That's my mantra in this business."

I'm not sure how you'd turn what's more of a platform rather than a distinct game into a coherent movie, especially with the speed at which Fortnite evolves, but I'd be willing to sit through it just to see how Snyder adapts it. Justice League might have sucked, but the Snyder cut, while an absolute mess, was a genuinely interesting movie with plenty of good ideas. The man's got skill at adapting stuff, even when it doesn't end up working.

It might not go down well with its mostly young playerbase, but I'd love to see a gritty noir thriller inexplicably set in the Fortnite universe. Make that banana fella hunt down a serial killer or something. Seven, but in Fortnite.

Given its cultural relevance I suspect we will eventually see a Fortnite movie appear eventually; though I doubt Snyder will be in the director's chair. And that's a shame.